Only in Maine do we get PUMPED for a Moose Hunting Permit Drawing. It's like waiting for the Super Bowl to start. And thanks to our friends at the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, we now have some great virtual events to get hyped up for the big event on Saturday. Of course, we have live links to all the events for you in this article.

Getting one of the moose hunting permits is HARD and you have to be wicked lucky. There will be close to 50,000 hunters in the lottery. Only around 2100 will "win."

Your odds of getting a permit in the lottery if you are a Mainer: about 1 in 93

Your odds if you are a non-resident: about 1 in 1332. Good luck with THAT!

And here's a kicker- After winning a Maine moose hunting permit, you must wait three years to become eligible to win another one. Imagine if the Patriots had to do that with Super Bowls!

Here are the events we found on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Facebook Page:

Magnificent Moose in Maine live from the Maine Wildlife Park - Thursday, June 11 at 11am

Studying and Managing Maine’s Moose with Moose Biologist Lee Kantar – Saturday, June 13 at 11am

Maine Moose Hunting Permit Drawing – Saturday, June 13 from 1 – 4:30pm

CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE MAINE MOOSE LIVE EVENTS

And then the Main(e) Event! Here's the live feed for the Moose Permit Drawing on Saturday afternoon. Good Luck and hopefully next year we can all be together and do this LIVE somewhere fabulous like Skowhegan or Bethel or something like that.