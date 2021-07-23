You Could Be The Proud Owner of This Totally Wearable Maine Moose Head
I get a lot of emails here at the radio station, and like most people, the majority of the email I get is pure junk. Then, there are the emails I get that are pure gold. Like the one I got yesterday from the Farmington Public Library about their wearable moose head that they have up for auction.
When I opened it I actually thought it was a joke at first- but it's not, it's real! According to Elena, the Farmington Public Library us auctioning off a "high quality wearable moose head" to the highest bidder. The minimum bid is $50 and the winner will be announced on August 21st.
