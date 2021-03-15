Happy 201st Birthday Maine

Monday March 15th is Maine's 201st Birthday! Just like everyone who celebrated thieir birthday in the last year, there are no huge events planned, However, you can certainly wish our great State a Happy Birthday and maybe even have some birthday cake or cupcakes with the kids tonight!

Here are some resources to learn about Maine The Secretary of State's Page is designed specifically for children and includes a Chickadee Jumble and a 8 page coloring book

Last year, Maine was supposed to celebrate its Bicentennial, but most events were postponed because of the pandemic.

There are a full list of events to happen in the future, and more events are being rescheduled as Maine gradually begins to reopen.

Check out Maine Bicentennial's Page