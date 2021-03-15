Red Sox Twins Tie 5-5 Play Tampa Bay Monday at 1:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox rallied in the 8th inning to take a 5-4 lead but Minnesota tied the game in the bottom of the 8th, and the Sunday afternoon Spring Training game between the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins was declared a tie 5-5

The Red Sox continued to hit homers in the Spring, as Sunday saw 3 different Red Sox players go yard. Rafael Devers hit his 2nd of the Spring, a solo shot in the 5th inning. Christian Arroyo followed with a homer to go back to back., his 2nd of the Spring

In the 8th inning Josh Ockimey hit a 3 run homer, his first of the season.

On the mound Nathan Eovaldi went 4 innings, allowing 7 hits and 4 runs while striking out 3.Adam Ottavino threw 1.1 innings of shutout relief and Garrett Whitclock 2 scoreless innings. Daniel Gossett blew the save, his 2nd blown save of the Spring, allowing the tying run in the bottom of the 8th.

Enrique Hernandez looked like a All-Star in centerfield gunning down Jose Miranda at the plate in the 5th inning.



The Red Sox take on Tampa Bay Monday, March 15th at 1:05. Nick Pivetta is scheduled to start for Boston.

Hear every Spring Training game and all 162 Regular Season games beginning on Thursday, April 1st on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball