Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

After enjoying temperatures in the 40s for a few days last week, we'll be dealing with frigid temps and blustery winds today. The National Weather Service has posted a wind chill advisory until about 10 this morning, with wind chill values as low as -25 Fahrenheit. This could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes, so dress warmly.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Monday ~ A mix of sun and clouds, brisk and cold. Highs only around 12/-11 Celsius.

Monday Night ~ Clearing skies, Lows near 5 below/-20C

Tuesday ~ Mostly sunny, Highs around 24/-5C.

Tuesday Night ~ Partly cloudy, Lows near 5 above/-15C.

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny, Highs around 40/+4.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 11. Wind chill values as low as -22. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -17. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -20. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light southwest wind.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 13 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 6.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 43.

WEATHER REPORT:

The "Weather Report" is a conversation about the weather beyond the forecast.

In the office this morning, the topic came up about how much snow is on the ground after the warm temps.

Compared to last year, we have one foot less of snow than last winter - and two feet compared to two years ago. That’s a big difference.

This year was much more mild than in the past - as you can see by the snowfall measurements.

Now, the topic of discussion is the time change and Spring coming fast. It’s amazing to see the nice weather coming. As more and more people get vaccinated, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Of course, anytime we change our clocks, there’s a massive adjustment for people - not just changing every clock and watch you have, but adjusting to the change.

The other topic on the table to start the week is how the sun is shining and the wind chill is around -20 in northern Maine. How is that possible. We know, living in Maine, anything is possible. Bundle up and get ready as the temps, snow and sun do their thing and we really get to enjoy Spring - and soon enough Summer in Maine.

