42-Year-Old Woman Died after Vehicle Ends Up in Stream

Investigators say a Standish woman died after her vehicle went off a country road and ended on its roof in a stream.

WMTW reports a woman walking her dog along Marston Road in Baldwin discovered the overturned SUV Friday morning.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Desiree Lessard was the only one in the vehicle but managed to get out through a window and crawled up the snow-covered embankment where she died.

The vehicle was in just over a foot of water. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Sheriff's Office said that road is not plowed or maintained during the winter.

