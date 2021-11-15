11 Bands That Are Leading the Classic Rock Revival

The general sound, aesthetic and attitude of rock music has changed greatly throughout the decades.

The blues is where it all started, and it eventually evolved into rockabilly and regular rock 'n' roll in the 1950s. By the mid-to-late 1960s, there was psychedelic rock, and then some artists started using a lot of distortion and created heavy metal. Punk, Glam rock, hair metal, grunge, and pop-punk are just a few genres that developed as a result — but they all go back to the blues.

With the advancement of technology, rock is more futuristic than ever today. But there are a collection of bands that have formed over the last 10 years or so that really returned to the blues and the roots of iconic rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Many of them dress like it's the 1970s, but most of all, the instrumentation is the main focus of what they do.

Though they aren't the originators of the classic rock revival, Greta Van Fleet really blew up a couple of years ago with their hit single "Highway Tune." Comparisons to older bands were drawn by the public left and right, not only because of their guitar-driven sound but also because of their almost vintage appearance.

So, it's safe to say that Greta Van Fleet's popularity helped draw more attention to other bands who share a similar style. If you're a rock 'n' roll fan looking for some new bands with a nostalgic sound, scroll through the gallery below to see the 11 bands leading the classic rock revival.

