Great News – Larry Lord Leaves Hospital For Rehab Facility
According to WMTW, Larry Lord, hero of the Farmington LEAP building explosion has left the hospital.
More than five months after the horrific explosion, he has left Mass General and is now being treated at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital.
Lord is credited with alerting the building's staff to the gas leak, allowing them to get to safety.
The explosion killed one firefighter and injured six others.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app