Funny Maine Tale Of The Coffee Brandy Guzzlin’ Christmas Gremlin

Wondering where the hell our buddy, Teagan Wright has been lately? Us too. He hasn't put out any videos since last spring. Well by gorey, the wait is ovah.

By now you've probably seen his From Away TV show that puts a spotlight on hardworking Mainers along with their 'finest-kind' products and services. Teagan has covered stories about everything from blueberries to potatoes to scallops to beahs and much more.

The sumthin' fierce Maine mini-series debuted the first season in the spring of 2017 on Portland's Fox 23.

Brunswick native Teagan Wright has taken us all over Vacationland to the tough as nails people who help make our state the best place on Earth.

Or maybe you've seen his hilarious Sternman character with salty, silly check-ins from the fishin' boat upta Harpswell.

Well he's back as the Sternman to present an animated Christmas story that could only happen here.

Teagan Wright Comedy via Facebook

Come one, come all and see the tale of a greedy, thieving, little green gremlin who gets all kinds of rowdy in one of our Maine neighbors homes.

Just in time, Santa shows up before he gets away. The jolly one gives him boot strong enough to send him somewhere where no one will ever see or hear from him again.

You probably figured this out already. But maybe this one ain't for the littles in your house. There is salty Mainah language and a booze chuggin' gremlin in it after all.