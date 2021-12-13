Friends Hit 3 Maine and NH Restaurants to Give Huge Tips to Waitstaff

What do you get when a bunch of friends get together and decide to do some good? An amazing story...

Requesting that they remain anonymous, the organizer of the annual Giving Back Breakfast started this after seeing a Facebook meme. The meme was about friends gathering, each with a $100 bill, eating a meal, and then changing someone’s life by collectively leaving a large tip.

This Mainer decided to do it too! This was their third year and they have collectively helped seven families. This year alone they went to 3 different locations putting over $4,000 going into the hands of 4 servers (mostly single moms having a rough go at it).

Lauras Legacy of Love

This year they gathered and had breakfast at The Friendly Toast in Portsmouth, Tuckers in Dover, and All Day Breakfast in Kennebunk. Over $4,000 was collected and given to the waitresses and waiters at these 3 locations!

It was a sweet and generous act of kindness in honor of Laura Cole. Laura Cole passed away far too soon last February at the age of 33. She dedicated her life to helping the community and making people have better brighter lives. Her legacy continues with a Facebook page, Laura's Legacy of Love, where people can do acts of kindness and share them.

This act of kindness by this group of friends is dedicated to Laura.

