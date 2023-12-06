‘Central Perk’ Is Open In Boston, Could Maine Be Next?

Could we "be" anymore excited if this happened?

Yeas after it went off the air, "Friends" continues to live on, it is practically 50% of the programming on TBS, and it seems like "Big Bang Theory" makes up the other half, but now things are going next level.

Last month, The Central Perk Coffee Company opened their doors on the iconic Newbury Street, in Boston, and they are promising even more locations in 2024, and beyond. Wouldn't it be incredible to get one right here in the state of Maine?

With all due respect to the other national coffee chains, a Central Perk in the 207, would really be a fun adventure.

As you may remember, Central Perk, is where Joey, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, Ross, and Rachel hung out. Heck, Rachel even worked there at point during the run of the show.

Inside the cafe you will also find the "orange sofa room", inspired by the couch that the gang used to sit on.

The menu boasts a wide variety of delicious coffee, with some names that will make you feel nostalgic for the show. Check these out:

How You Doin'?

Pivot Blend

We Were On A "Coffee Break"

Friendsgiving Pumpkin Spice

Oh My Gawd!

Gunther! Espresso

You can also order a "Chandler's Chocolate Milk Foam Cold", a "Rachel Side Salad", or "Joey's Meatball Sandwich"

So all this sounds pretty great, right? The best way to ensure that a Central Perk comes to Maine, is to reach out and say hello to them!

On the Central Perk website, they have a "Contact us if you need anything" section, this is where we all come in.

Click here and in the comments, state your case on why Maine should have our very own Central Perk, but unlike Chandler, don't be sarcastic!

