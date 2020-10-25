Fill This Mountainside Mansion With 20 Of Your Closest Friends For The Ultimate Maine Getaway

There's no shortage of places to stay throughout the state of Maine. Coastal cities and towns are filled with gorgeous bed and breakfasts and resorts. You'll find rustic barns and homey inns and motels in some of the more rural areas. And then there's the mountains of Maine where you can reasonably expect to find cottages and hotel rooms to be plentiful. But what if you want to take it up a notch? Well, there's a ridiculous mountainside mansion available to rent on AirBnB and you're probably going to want to grab 25 of your closest friends before you book it. Why? Well, take a look and you'll figure it out.