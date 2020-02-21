The ‘Friends’ Reunion Show Is Officially Coming to HBO Max

Long-rumored, it’s now officially official: When Friends migrates every one of its 236 episodes to WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max, it will arrive with an all-new “unscripted” reunion special. They’re calling it ... “The One Where They Got Back Together.”

Ha, I get it.

More details from HBO Max’s press release:

Series stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer will return to the iconic comedy’s original soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank for a celebration of the beloved show. The unscripted cast reunion special, along with all 236 episodes of the Emmy®-winning series, will be available to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max.

Friends and this new reunion show, the first official reunion of the cast since the show went off the air, is one of the cornerstone properties of the HBO Max service when it launches. The service will feature original content like a new Green Lantern series, new Looney Tunes shorts, and comedy specials from Conan O’Brien, in addition to library titles from “Warner Bros., New Line, DC, CNN, TNT, TBS, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Crunchyroll, Rooster Teeth, Looney Tunes and more.”

HBO Max launches in May 2020. The service will cost $14.99 a month.