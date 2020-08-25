Free Admission to Acadia National Park Today August 25th

Tuesday August 25 is the National Park Service's 104th Birthday, and in celebration, all entrance fees are waived, today only, at all National Parks, including Acadia National Park.

Photo Chris Popper

On August 25, 1916 President Woodrow Wilson signed legislation creating the National Park Service.

If you're heading to Acadia National Park today, sunset will be at 7:22 p.m. in case you want to watch the sunset from Cadillac Mountain.

Be sure to stop and have lunch or dinner in one of the restaurants on Mount Desert Island and do some shopping in some of the great stores. Please don't forget your mask, and wear them when social distancing can't be maintained.