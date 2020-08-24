Maine CDC COVID-19 Update

There are 21 new cases of the coronavirus Monday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. There were no deaths in the state related to COVID-19.

Across the Maine, there have been 4,356 confirmed cases. There are currently 463 active cases. The number of people who have died from the virus is 131. A total of 3,762 have recovered in Maine.

Aroostook County has a total of 37 cases with 32 recoveries. Penobscot County has 220 confirmed cases overall with 161 recoveries. In central Maine, Androscoggin County has 594 confirmed cases with 522 recoveries.

The Maine CDC shows confirmed cases by zip codes (see below).

The Maine CDC’s schedule for updates is Tuesdays and Thursdays. Watch the news briefing on our Facebook at 2 pm (ET) (subject to schedule change).