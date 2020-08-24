Chris Cornell Movie to Start Filming in September

A movie based on the last days of late Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell will reportedly begin shooting next month.

Titled Black Days, the film is set to star Johnny Holiday, who played Carl Perkins in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and appeared in the Sun Records TV series. He’s also known for his music career under the name Kid Memphis and having performed with a variety of blues greats.

Backstage revealed a list of roles to be cast for the AmeriFilms LLC project, including wife Vicky Cornell, a doctor, a road manager and musicians as background or extra characters. The report said that filming, scheduled to start on Sept. 10, will take place in “small groups” to observe coronavirus restrictions.

“From the cast of the Academy Award-winning Walk the Line comes a based-on-true-events story,” the Black Days website announced. "John Holiday embodies a legend.” A comment from Joaquin Phoenix - “Johnny, you’re a fucking genius” - is also included in the notice. No further information was made available, though the site includes an option to sign up for production updates.

Cornell died in 2017 following a Soundgarden performance in Detroit. His death was later ruled a suicide. Last year, Vicky dismissed reports about another biopic, titled Like a Stone, which was said to be under production at the time. She said it was part of a harassment campaign that had been going on since the singer died. “On behalf of my husband, who'd say much more: Take your crazy and stay away from us, and his memory,” she said.

Chris Cornell's estate told Pitchfork that the new movie isn't "sanctioned or approved by the estate” either. “No one contacted the estate for any information.”