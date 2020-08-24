There’s Finally a Documentary About the Legendary Flying V Guitar

At long last, someone has finally made a documentary on the legendary "Flying V" guitar model. It's been a staple of heavy metal guitar playing for decades and is perhaps the most iconic non-standard guitar design ever.

Flying V! — The Metal Guitar of the Gods was directed by Peter Hansen and produced by ex-Mercyful Fate and ex-King Diamond axeman Michael Denner. The list of featured artists includes Dave Mustaine (Megadeth), James Hetfield (Metallica), Kerry King (Slayer), Michael Schenker (ex-Scorpions, ex-UFO, MSG), Michael Denner, Hank Shermann (Mercyful Fate), Wolf Hoffmann (Accept), K.K. Downing (ex-Judas Priest), Mathias Jabs (Scorpions), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), Andy Sneap (Judas Priest), Brian Tatler (Diamond Head), Andy LaRocque (King Diamond), Andy Powell (Wishbone Ash), and Michael Amott (Arch Enemy, ex-Carcass).

"Whenever I saw the Flying V onstage I knew it was going to be a killer show — I love photographing the V," said legendary rock photographer Mark Weiss. "How could you not? It screams ROCK 'N' ROLL! It has a presence all to its own. If I were to rate the Flying V, in the words of [Spinal] Tap, I would give it an eleven — one louder!"

The film will be released as part of the Inside Metal documentary series, which has explored the deep history of rock and metal in Los Angeles, including the city's own burgeoning '80s thrash scene that rivaled San Francisco's Bay Area, which became the haven for West Coast thrash during the time.

"Awesome doc on the Flying V! Very informative and intimate interviews with some of the greatest guitarists in rock and metal," enthused Inside Metal director Bob Nalbandian, who went on to call Flying V!, "An absolute must for the guitar enthusiast!"

Watch the trailer directly below and look for the documentary to be released on Sept. 11 later this year. To pre-order, head here.

Flying V! — The Metal Guitar of the Gods Documentary Trailer