Fredericton Company Providing 500,000 COVID-19 Tests per Week
LuminUltra, a Fredericton based biotech company, said it is providing 500,000 COVID-19 tests per week to the Canadian Government.
They announced on Wednesday the ramp up on production to supply tests to provinces and territories across Canada.
The company said it has the manufacturing capabilities to make tests quickly, accurately and in large quantities.
Tests are already being shipped and will continue for the coming year, according to a press release.
