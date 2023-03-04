Four New England States Have the Least Amount of Vacant Rentals in the Country

Have you been searching for rental housing in New England and struggling to find something? Welcome to the real estate boom that just doesn't seem to slow down. Now there's some data that shows just how hard it is to find a place to rent and call home.

A study by TexasRealEstateSource.com examined housing data from the US census for renter properties across the country to see which states had the lowest rates of vacant homes.

Ever since the COVID pandemic, New England has seen a boom of people coming north and buying up homes and renting apartments. That's left little in the way of houses for sale and even less for houses for rent.

According to the results of the study by TexasRealEstateSource.com, four of the six New England states are in the top 10 states in the country with the least amount of homes for rent. Here's where the four rank.

#10 - New Hampshire

You can't live for free in New Hampshire. Of all the homes in the Granite State, just 4% are available to rent.

#9 - Rhode Island

The smallest state in New England also has one of the smallest amounts of vacancies with 3.9% of homes available to rent.

#2 - Maine

Wow! Just how many people came to Maine to live? If you're looking to rent a home here, good luck. Only 2.9% of homes are available to rent. Maybe the sign should say "Maine. Go back home."

#1 - Massachusettes

Well, at least Maine isn't number one in this survey. That goes to Massachusetts with only 2.8% of homes available to rent. But why would you want to live there and be called a Masshole?

