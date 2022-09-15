Fort Fairfield Sweeps Katahdin; Presque Isle Beats Caribou; Recap

Soccer takes center stage on Wednesday

Several boys' and girls' soccer teams were playing across Aroostook County on Wednesday as teams now get into the middle of their game schedule. There are a number of schools that will begin the harvest break on Friday and will now have large gaps between games until mid-October.

Cats' and Vikings

The Presque Isle and Caribou boys’ teams took to the field on Wednesday after the girls’ game on Tuesday. Presque Isle has been rebuilding on the fly this year having lost their starting defensive unit to graduation and new head coach Jonah Hudson took over after practices had begun. The Wildcats took the first matchup of the season against their rival the Vikings, picking up a narrow 2-1 win on Wednesday. A penalty kick just before halftime gave Presque Isle momentum heading into the break. Presque Isle improves to 2-2 on the season and will host Old Town on Saturday. Caribou is now 0-3 and will look for their first win of the season in Hermon this weekend.

Are the Tigers ahead of their time?

Fort Fairfield boys continue to grow and improve throughout the season and they hosted undefeated Katahdin on Wednesday. For the second time this week, Micah Daigle of Fort Fairfield scored a hat-trick. Two of Daigle's goals were assisted by Cayden Ala who scored a goal of his own. Graedon King scored a goal for Fort Fairfield, and was assisted by Ala. Kyle McNally and Grady Ritchie each scored one goal for the Katahdin Cougars. Fort Fairfield dealt Katahdin their first loss of the season by a score of 5-2. Tigers’ goalie Brett Senal made 12 saves on 21 shots. Fort Fairfield is now 3-2 and will play Madawaska on Friday.

Hornets and Panthers teams' tango

The Central Aroostook Panthers played the Ashland Hornets with the Panthers coming away with a 2-1 victory. Central Aroostook is now 2-5 on the year and will play Fort Fairfield next week. Ashland is now 1-5 and will wait for next week's game with Madawaska. In the girls' matchup, Ashland defeated Central Aroostook 1-0, and are now 3-1 on the season. The Panthers are now 4-3 on the year. The Fort Fairfield girls’ team picked up a 3-2 win over Katahdin on Wednesday.

