Floating Cinema With Socially Distanced Boats Coming to Cities Across the Nation

This is a new and interesting concept for watching movies while social distancing. A floating cinema with socially distanced boats is coming to several cities across the nation.

Beyond Cinema, an Australian-based pop-up cinema experience company, has created a movie experience similar to a drive-in theater, but with boats on water.

The cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats, holding up to 8 people per boat.

While ticket prices haven’t yet been announced, pre-registration for the event is free. According to the event page, "tickets will require you to purchase the whole boat to ensure that groups will be seated with friends and family only, and to allow for social distancing on and between boats!"

The company says that the movies will be "a mix of golden oldies and new releases" and will be announced when tickets go on sale. With a setting like this, it would be a crime not to show movies like Jaws, Deep Blue Sea, or The Meg. Even Titanic would be a good option.

Oh and if you were wondering how you are going to get concessions on a boat, they elaborated on that as well. They will offer FREE popcorn to everyone attending the movies, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail.

Below is a list of the scheduled dates. The exact locations of each event haven’t been identified at this time. It appears as though these events will be in the following cities for one week only. You can register for more information here.