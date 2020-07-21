Queen’s ‘Greatest Hits’ Spends 55th Week Atop Billboard’s Catalog Albums Chart

Queen just moved up the ladder on Billboard's all-time Catalog Albums Chart, with their Greatest Hits compilation just spending its 55th week at No. 1. That moves it into second place all-time, with only Bob Marley's Legend hits collection besting it at 126 weeks on top.

The Queen collection, released in 1981, first reached No. 1 on the Catalog Albums chart on June 2, 2018. During its initial release the album peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. At 55 weeks at No. 1, the set is now the top rock record all-time on the chart, just surpassing Creed's My Own Prison, which had spent 54 weeks at No. 1.

Creed's run atop the Billboard Catalog Albums chart started on Jan. 22, 2000. During its initial run, the band's debut disc hit no higher than No. 22 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. It still remains the top non-hits collection album on the Catalog Albums chart.

The all-time Catalog Albums list also includes Metallica's self-titled "Black" album, at No. 5, Beastie Boys' Licensed to Ill at No. 10, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon at No. 13, Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell at No. 14 and Journey's Greatest Hits in a tie at No. 17.

According to Billboard, the Catalog Albums chart ranks the most popular catalog albums of the week in the U.S. Catalog albums are generally titles that are at least 18 months old -- or holiday albums in their second holiday season.

Queen's 1981 Greatest Hits set was packed with classics including "Another One Bites the Dust," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Somebody to Love" and "Keep Yourself Alive" among others. It did get an extra boost from the inclusion of a new song at the time, "Under Pressure," which found the band duetting with David Bowie. "Under Pressure" would eventually turn up on Queen's 1982 studio album, Hot Space, as well.