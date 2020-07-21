Worker Critically Injured in I-95 Bridge Construction Accident

Police and emergency crews responded to a bridge construction accident along I-95 in Hampden Tuesday morning that left one man in critical condition.

Maine State Police say 50-year-old Eric Jabbusch of Turner was pinned when several steel sheet pilings fell off a truck as they were being loaded. Jabbusch suffered critical injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Public Safety spokesperson Katherine England.

The construction site is part of a Maine Department of Transportation project to replace several bridges on the interstate. The contractor, Cianbro Corp., suspended all work on the project while company officials review safety protocols and until investigation of the scene is completed.

The injured man works for a subcontractor, H.B. Fleming out of South Portland.

State Police are assisting officials from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which is the lead investigating agency.