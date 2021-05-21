Fire Destroys Home in Portage Lake, Maine

A fire Thursday afternoon destroyed a home at Portage Lake.

According to WAGM-TV, firefighters from Portage and Ashland responded around 1:30 p.m to the blaze at 12 Cottage Road.

Ashland Fire Chief Don Bouley said everyone inside made it out safely. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

The single-story home was a total loss. The cause of the fire was still being determined.

The Maine Forest Rangers assisted local agencies on putting out the fire. The photos are from the Maine Forest Rangers Facebook. You can follow them there.

Maine Forest Rangers