A family of four in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B. was displaced early Tuesday by an intense fire that completely destroyed their home

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire around 1:30 a.m., according to a report by CIMT-TV. When crews arrived on scene, the roof of the garage was already ablaze. The fire spread rapidly to the entire structure.



Two adults and two teens were awakened by the smoke alarms and were fortunately able to get out in time. Officials say no one in the family was injured, but they lost everything in the fire.

Officials say problems with the water supply complicated the work of the firefighters. Saint-Joseph requested mutual assistance from the Edmundston Fire Department to bring the violent blaze under control.

There’s no word on the specific cause of the fire. The single-story home and two-car garage were a complete loss.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.

