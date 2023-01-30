The results are in from the 18th annual Long Lake Ice fishing Derby. (See below). It was a great weekend of fishing with the opening ceremonies on Friday night, January 27 and the derby on Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Prizes and $21,000 Purse

The prizes are huge at Maine’s Largest Ice Fishing Derby. Over $45,000 in prizes with a $21,000 purse up for grabs. Anglers could also win a Ski-Doo Skandic 600 Ace, a Sportshack Ice Shack and an ultimate fishing package and much more.

Results and Winners

The winners were announced and posted on Facebook for the youth group, 13 years and under, and the winners in the 14 years and older group.

Congratulations to all the winners and their big catches. Take a look at the results below and give a shout-out to people you know.

Ice Fishing on Lakes, Ponds and Rivers

Over 1,600 people from all over registered to catch fish on 10 different lakes, ponds and rivers including Long Lake, St. Froid Lake, Eagle Lake, Beau Lake, Carr Pond, Cross Lake, Square Lake, Glazier Lake, Portage Lake and the St. John River.

Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby on Facebook

A lot of photos from the weekend were posted on the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby’s Facebook page. Take a look and be sure to follow them on social media.

Charitable Proceeds

Proceeds from the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby benefit the Edgar J Paradis Cancer Fund.

Magnificent Views of the Long Lake Sporting Club in Sinclair, Maine