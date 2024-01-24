Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is Maine’s Largest Ice Fishing Derby

The 19th annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is taking place in St. Agatha on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28. It’s Maine's largest ice fishing derby.

Cash and Prizes

The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby has the largest cash purse in Maine at $23,500 with cash and prizes worth over $47,000. This year’s prizes include a 2024 Ski-Doo Expedition 900 Ace, Sportshack Ice shack, and the ultimate fishing package.

Types of Fish and Bodies of Water

A variety of fish are caught in a variety of locations during the Derby. Salmon, brook trout, perch, muskie, cusk and other varieties are very common. Fishing is done on Long Lake, St. Froid Lake, Eagle Lake, Beau Lake, Carr Pond, Cross Lake, Square Lake, Glazier Lake, Portage Lake and the St. John River.

Interview with Derby Chairman Paul Bernier

We spoke to Paul Bernier, Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, who told us about the ice conditions, prizes, expected attendance and more.

Registration and Links

Register online for the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Go to their homepage and Facebook for more information.

Proceeds Benefit Charities

Proceeds benefit the Edgar J. Paradis Fund and the Northern Maine Medical Center Foundation.

40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024 There were ghosts, nerds, karate and a whole lot of dancing (especially breakdancing). The list of movies released in 1984 is dotted with classics that have been remade many times over. Some of the franchises that started that year are still going today. Here is a look at 40 movies that will turn 40 years old in 2024. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll