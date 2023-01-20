The 18th annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby is taking place Saturday, January 28 and Sunday, January 29. It’s Maine's largest ice fishing derby. People will be fishing for record catches on 10 different lakes, ponds and rivers.

We spoke to Paul Bernier, Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, who told us about the ice conditions, prizes, expected attendance, opening ceremonies and more. Listen to the whole interview below.

Cash and Prizes

“The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby has the largest cash purse in Maine at $22,000 with cash and prizes worth over $45,000,” said Bernier. This year’s prizes include a 2023 Polaris Ranger Premium 1000 side-by-side, Sportshack Ice shack, and the ultimate fishing package.

Attendance at the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby

The record for attendance at the Derby was in 2021 when over 1,800 people attended. Bernier said, “in 2022, we had over 1,500 people at the derby even with bad weather." There are competitions and prizes for different age groups from kids to adults. “It’s a family affair, we love to see the families and kids,” Paul said.

Opening Ceremonies

The Opening Ceremonies will take place on Friday, January 27 starting at 7 pm at the Lake View Restaurant base camp. “It's back after three years,” said Bernier, “we plan on giving away a couple thousand dollars worth of prizes to anyone who comes with a derby registration.”

Ice Conditions

The crews are busy making sure the ice will be good. “We’re making good ice every night and we’re going to have good ice conditions for the derby,” said Bernier.

Types of Fish and Bodies of Water

A variety of fish are caught in a variety of locations during the Derby. Salmon, brook trout, perch, muskie, cusk and other varieties are very common. Fishing is done on Long Lake, St. Froid Lake, Eagle Lake, Beau Lake, Carr Pond, Cross Lake, Square Lake, Glazier Lake, Portage Lake and the St. John River.

Virtual Award Ceremony

The Virtual Award Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, January 30th with time and links posted on their Facebook Page and on the website.

Registration and Links

Register now for the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Go to their homepage and Facebook for more information.

Proceeds Benefit Charities

Proceeds benefit the Edgar J. Paradis Fund and the Northern Maine Medical Center Foundation.

Interview with Paul Bernier, Chairman of the Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby

