Fatal Single-Vehicle Accident near Long Lake, Maine

Madawaska Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Long Lake on Friday that claimed the life of a 63-year-old Grand Isle woman.

Police say Louise Gorneault was driving west on Main Street in St. David shortly after 1:00 p.m. when she lost control of her Honda SUV and struck a utility pole.

Paramedics pronounced Gorneault dead at the scene.

Anyone who may have spoken to Mrs. Gorneault on Friday, or who passed her vehicle or stopped to help before first responders arrived are asked to contact the Madawaska Police Department.

