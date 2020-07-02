‘Fallout’ Gaming Franchise Getting Amazon TV Series

For over two decades, Fallout has thrilled gamers around the world, but after nearly a decade of discussion, there's finally going to be a Fallout TV series. Deadline reports that Amazon Studios is teaming up with Bethesda to bring the role playing game series to TV, and there's some serious cred behind it.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who have been producers for HBO's oft Emmy nominated series Westworld, are on board to back the series with their Kilter Films production house. Todd Howard, one of the lead architects for the Fallout gaming franchise, will help to oversee the series along with Bethesda Studios' James Altman.

“Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time,” said Kilter Films’ Joy and Nolan. “Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends. So we’re incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios.”

The series will center on a group of scrupulous survivors of a global nuclear war in the late 21st century that has decimated an alt-universe America. Emerging from underground “vaults” to roam the wastelands, the survivors are out to make a name for themselves. Amazon has already committed to a series order for the show, but no additional info concerning casting or story has been revealed.

Sure to whet the appetite of gamers everywhere, Prime Video and Bethesda just posted an "easter egg" trailer offering the first tease of the new series. You can watch that below.