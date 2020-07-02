Daycare Center Destroyed in Fire, Greene, Maine

A fire overnight destroyed a daycare center in western Maine.

Firefighters were called to Stepping Stones Early Learning Center in Greene shortly before midnight.

WABI reports that when crews arrived, the flames had already spread throughout the building. Fire departments from five neighboring towns responded to help battle the blaze.

The daycare center was a complete loss.

Greene fire chief John Soucy said that due to the extent of the damage it will be difficult to determine exactly how the fire started.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.