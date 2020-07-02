Nikki Sixx Shares Gratitude for 19 Years of Sobriety

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has surpassed another sober milestone today (July 2), celebrating 19 years of sobriety.

Sixx's hedonistic lifestyle of the '80s has been well documented, with the musician himself sharing some of the stories and translating his experiences in books and music. But the rocker has spent nearly two decades now sober and has been highly productive not only in music, but also with his photography and being a radio host.

"19 years of gratitude one day at a time," Sixx writes in a Facebook posting (seen below). "It is the road worth traveling if you are struggling. Old timers are here to guide us but newcomers to sobriety are the greatest gift to this simple program."

He continues, "Of course it’s not always easy. First thing I did and continue to do is cut toxic people outta my life, then comes the first step and then freedom (If you work it). Even non addicts could use the 12 step program to better their lives. To me it’s a life program. I am a better man, father, husband, friend, bandmate and creative spirit because of this program."

Sixx concluded his post with the hashtag #SoberBirthday and the message, "I look up everyday and say thank you."

In 2017, Sixx penned an op-ed on America's growing opioid crisis, and he's dedicated his time over the years to advocate on the recovery process. In a 2011 interview, Sixx told the New York Post that his spirituality came first in his life, paving the way for his sobriety.