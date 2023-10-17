Ellsworth Restaurant To Host 5th Annual Halloween ‘Hell Night’
Do you love ridiculously hot food? If so, we found a night of fun for you!
Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provender Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event coming up next Wednesday night, just in time for Halloween.
Sure, there are all sorts of different things happening for Halloween in the area, but they usually don't involve Halloween themed food. Imagine a night of devilishly hot bar snacks that may have you reaching for a cold glass of water. Sound interesting?
On Wednesday, October 25th, Provender will host their 5th Annual "Hell Night" with a menu full of spooky and flaming hot appetizers
Check out this menu of scorching hellishly hot treats:
Satan Sticks
Ghost Pepper Breaded Mozzarella Sticks w/Diablo Sauce
Inferno Smash Whopper
Habanera Salsa, American Cheese, Thai Pepper Aioil
Souper Hot n' Sour
Tofu, Pork, Ginger, Birds Eye Chili,
Flaming Hot Tots
Cayenne, Bacon, Spicy Queso
Rippin' Jalapenos
Mango & Manchego Stuffed, Thai Red Curry, Cornmeal Crunch
Sichuan Spicy Wontons
Scallion, Ground Pork, Chili Oil
Hot As A Mutha Pasta
Habanero Linguini, Spicy Shrimp, Cajun Cream
Deviled Egg Roulette
3 Deviled Eggs with Scorpion Pepper Dust
Don't Eat These!
Tamarind & Ginger Glaze Chicken Wings, Kashmir Chili, Cucumber Raita
Butt Blaster Bowl
Kung Pao Chicken, Sichuan Peppercorn, Chinese Dry Chili, Fermented Bean Paste, Jasmine Rice
And since you will probably need it, they will have $5 Ice Cream Sandwiches, and $5 Glasses of Milk!
If all of this whets your whistle, check out their website for details and reservations
Happy Halloween! Or should we say "Helloween"?