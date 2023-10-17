Ellsworth Restaurant To Host 5th Annual Halloween ‘Hell Night’

Do you love ridiculously hot food? If so, we found a night of fun for you!

Back in the Spring of 2021, Todd Simcox and I had the pleasure of hosting a Best English Muffin Pizza Contest, at the fantastic Provender Kitchen & Bar, located at 110 Main Street, in Ellsworth. They are a unique dining spot, and they are hosting a very unique event coming up next Wednesday night, just in time for Halloween.

Sure, there are all sorts of different things happening for Halloween in the area, but they usually don't involve Halloween themed food. Imagine a night of devilishly hot bar snacks that may have you reaching for a cold glass of water. Sound interesting?

On Wednesday, October 25th, Provender will host their 5th Annual "Hell Night" with a menu full of spooky and flaming hot appetizers

Check out this menu of scorching hellishly hot treats:

Satan Sticks

Ghost Pepper Breaded Mozzarella Sticks w/Diablo Sauce

Inferno Smash Whopper

Habanera Salsa, American Cheese, Thai Pepper Aioil

Souper Hot n' Sour

Tofu, Pork, Ginger, Birds Eye Chili,

Flaming Hot Tots

Cayenne, Bacon, Spicy Queso

Rippin' Jalapenos

Mango & Manchego Stuffed, Thai Red Curry, Cornmeal Crunch

Sichuan Spicy Wontons

Scallion, Ground Pork, Chili Oil

Hot As A Mutha Pasta

Habanero Linguini, Spicy Shrimp, Cajun Cream

Deviled Egg Roulette

3 Deviled Eggs with Scorpion Pepper Dust

Don't Eat These!

Tamarind & Ginger Glaze Chicken Wings, Kashmir Chili, Cucumber Raita

Butt Blaster Bowl

Kung Pao Chicken, Sichuan Peppercorn, Chinese Dry Chili, Fermented Bean Paste, Jasmine Rice

And since you will probably need it, they will have $5 Ice Cream Sandwiches, and $5 Glasses of Milk!

If all of this whets your whistle, check out their website for details and reservations

Happy Halloween! Or should we say "Helloween"?