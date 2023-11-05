Leftover Halloween Candy? Send It To A Soldier Or Try One Of These Ideas To Get Rid Of It
My kids made out like bandits this Halloween. They got so much candy that one of their buckets broke from the weight of it all, and I had to move some of the load into my hoodie pockets to make room because they couldn't fit the pieces in the containers!
I also made the mistake of getting a much-too-large bag of candy from a big-box store and now I had half of that leftover, too.
While the kid in me wants to eat it all, the grownup in me knows that will just lead to stomach aches and handfuls of Tums.
But what am I going to do with all of this? If I'm not going to eat it, I don't really want it sitting around, out in the open where the kids or I would be tempted to fill our gullets with it. But I also don't know of a good place to store all that candy.
I was chatting with a friend about this predicament, and she suggested I send it to a soldier. What a brilliant idea...but how?
She pointed me in the direction of an organization called Hero Box.
According to their Facebook Page, Hero Box says sending your leftover candy to a solder overseas is actually a pretty easy process.
"Pack your candy in a USPS Flatrate Box, pick a hero at Herobox.org, print the shipping label from the site, and then send."
And with Veteran's Day happening at the end of next week, it's a pretty fitting way to do something kind like share some sweets from home.
Here are other great ideas, from listeners, on what to do with that leftover Halloween Candy!
