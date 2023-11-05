My kids made out like bandits this Halloween. They got so much candy that one of their buckets broke from the weight of it all, and I had to move some of the load into my hoodie pockets to make room because they couldn't fit the pieces in the containers!

SO much candy, Cori Skall SO much candy, Cori Skall loading...

I also made the mistake of getting a much-too-large bag of candy from a big-box store and now I had half of that leftover, too.

Too Much Candy, Cori Skall Too Much Candy, Cori Skall loading...

While the kid in me wants to eat it all, the grownup in me knows that will just lead to stomach aches and handfuls of Tums.

goldyrocks goldyrocks loading...

But what am I going to do with all of this? If I'm not going to eat it, I don't really want it sitting around, out in the open where the kids or I would be tempted to fill our gullets with it. But I also don't know of a good place to store all that candy.

Jacob Brown Jacob Brown loading...

I was chatting with a friend about this predicament, and she suggested I send it to a soldier. What a brilliant idea...but how?

She pointed me in the direction of an organization called Hero Box.

According to their Facebook Page, Hero Box says sending your leftover candy to a solder overseas is actually a pretty easy process.

U.S. Postal Service Considers Cutting Mail Delivery By One Day Getty Images loading...

"Pack your candy in a USPS Flatrate Box, pick a hero at Herobox.org, print the shipping label from the site, and then send."

And with Veteran's Day happening at the end of next week, it's a pretty fitting way to do something kind like share some sweets from home.

thinkstock thinkstock loading...

Here are other great ideas, from listeners, on what to do with that leftover Halloween Candy!

Mainers Weigh In on What to Do With Leftover Halloween Candy So, you didn't get wiped out of Halloween candy like you were expecting. Now you've got a bowl of the sweet stuff taunting you from across the room. How long can you let this go on? Here are some ideas from our audience about what to do. Gallery Credit: Cori

LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today. Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis