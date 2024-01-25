Six People Arrested for Drug Trafficking and Possession in Maine

Six people were arrested Wednesday after a three-month long investigation into drug trafficking in Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island.

Three-month Long Drug Investigation in Maine

The MDEA’s Downeast Task Force has been investigating suspected distribution of fentanyl, meth and cocaine at two residences in Hancock and Washington Counties.

Undercover Purchases

Several undercover purchases were made at 261 Main Street in Mount Desert and 6 Kylie’s Way in Ellsworth.

Search Warrant and Drug Seizure

Agents executed search warrants around 4 pm Wednesday at both locations. Law enforcement seized approximately 35 grams of fentanyl, 20 grams of crack cocaine, 200 strips of Suboxone, other diverted pharmaceutical drugs and approximately $9000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Four Arrested at the Mount Desert Island Residence.

54-year-old Alfred “Alphie” Lanpher from Mount Desert is charged with Aggravated Drug Trafficking (Fentanyl and Cocaine Base). These charges were aggravated due to a prior drug trafficking conviction. No bail allowed.

36-year-old Justin Bent from Southwest Harbor is facing charges for Unlawful possession of cocaine. Currently being held on a probation hold.

55-year-old Carl Carter from Mount Desert Unlawful Trafficking of Fentanyl. No bail allowed.

42-year-old Ian Jellison from Southwest Harbor is charged with unlawful Trafficking in Fentanyl. Jellison was out on bail from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at the time of this arrest stemming from an August 2023 drug trafficking arrest in that state following the discovery of a significant amount of cocaine and fentanyl in a vehicle in which he occupied. No bail allowed.

Arrests on Kylie’s Way in Ellsworth:

48-year-old Jeffrey Card from Ellsworth is charged with Unlawful Trafficking of Methamphetamine. At the time of this arrest, Card was out on bail for a separate drug trafficking offense from March of 2023. No bail allowed.

37-year-old Shannon Stanley from Tremont is charged with trafficking in Fentanyl. This charge was aggravated due to a previous drug trafficking conviction. No bail allowed.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely. Assisting the MDEA in the investigation was the Bar Harbor-Mount Desert Police Department, Ellsworth Police Department, Homeland Security Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

