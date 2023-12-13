Bob Marley To Perform 5 Shows In One Weekend At The Grand

Wanna see Bob Marley live? You will have 5 chances next month!

Maine’s King of Comedy, Bob Marley is always performing somewhere. After a recent run of shows all over the country, Uncle Bobby is returning to New England area for a ton of dates, including a in the Ellsworth.

The tradition returns again for another year, when Bob Marley heads to The Grand in Ellsworth, on the Stanley Subaru Stage, for a whopping 5 stand up shows in one crazy weekend!

Here is how it breaks down:

Friday- January 5th 7:30pm-9:00pm

Saturday-January 6th 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday-January 6th 8:00pm-9:30pm

Sunday-January 7th 4:00pm-5:30pm

Sunday-January 7th 6:30pm-8:00pm

Tickets are $39.50 for reserved seating, so get them while they are hot, at The Grand website

The Grand is an iconic Art Deco theater, that fosters social interaction and growth in artists and audiences through the arts, entertainment, and education. The are located at 165 Main Street, in Ellsworth.

During the holiday season, you can also enjoy a live performance of "Elf-The Musical" with show running through December 23rd.

At least a few times a week, Bob will post some pretty entertaining videos to enjoy on his Facebook page. Either he is somewhere out on the road, commenting on what he sees out there, busting out some funny rants about his family, or just the absurdity of everyday life as we know it.

For all things "Bob", including tickets, be sure to check out his website for concert dates and other info!