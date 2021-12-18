Ellsworth Boys Double Up Houlton 70-35 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Friday, December 17th, coming home with a 70-35 victory.
Ellsworth led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Houlton 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter. They led 56-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Gage Hardy had a game high 17 point. Hunter Curtis finished with 13 points while Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth poured in 6 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon had 2 3's while Hunter Curtis, Gage Hardy, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.
Houlton was led by Garrett Harvey with 8 points while Collin Moody had 6 points. The Shiretowners were 10-23 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, by Collin Moody.
Ellsworth is now 3-0. They will play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast online by our sister station 101.9 The Rock. You can listen to the game online HERE
Houlton is now 1-2. They play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, December 21st at 7 p.m.
Line Score
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Ellsworth Boys
|11
|27
|18
|14
|70
|Houlton Boys
|8
|10
|10
|7
|35
Box Score
Ellsworth
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|3
|Chance Mercier
|1
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Miles Palmer
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5
|Logan McGowan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Hunter Curtis
|1
|13
|5
|4
|1
|2
|4
|2
|11
|Brett Bragdon
|1
|6
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Gage Hardy
|1
|17
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|Brody Mercier
|1
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|15
|Eamon MacDonald
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|Peter Keblinsky
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|21
|Cruz Coffin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|Michael Palmer
|1
|7
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|23
|Kaleb Connors
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|30
|Michael Harris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|Ethan LeClerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Keegan Omlor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTALS
|1
|70
|29
|23
|6
|6
|9
|25
Houlton
|#
|Name
|G
|PTS
|FGM
|2PM
|3PM
|FTM
|FTA
|PF
|2
|Collin Moody
|1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Isaiah Gentle
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|Brandon Barton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Jay Tweedie
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Cody Johnston
|1
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|14
|Gage Bartlett
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|Caleb Solomon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Jadon Gentle
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|22
|Isaiah Ervin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|24
|Garrett Harvey
|1
|8
|2
|2
|0
|4
|4
|0
|30
|Thadon Gentle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|32
|Bronson Hanning
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Zack Ervin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Zach Ervin
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|TOTALS
|1
|35
|12
|11
|1
|10
|23
|16