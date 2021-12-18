Ellsworth Boys Double Up Houlton 70-35 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys traveled up to Houlton to play the Shiretowners on Friday, December 17th, coming home with a 70-35 victory.

Ellsworth led 11-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Houlton 27-10 in the 2nd Quarter. They led 56-28 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

Ellsworth had 3 players in double figures. Gage Hardy had a game high 17 point. Hunter Curtis finished with 13 points while Chance Mercier had 12 points. The Eagles were 6-9 from the free throw line. Ellsworth poured in 6 3-pointers. Brett Bragdon had 2 3's while Hunter Curtis, Gage Hardy, Michael Palmer and Kaleb Connors each had a 3-pointer.

Houlton was led by Garrett Harvey with 8 points while Collin Moody had 6 points. The Shiretowners  were 10-23 from the free throw line. They had 1 3-pointer, by Collin Moody.

Ellsworth is now 3-0. They will play at Presque Isle on Wednesday, December 22nd at 5:30 p.m. That game will be broadcast online by our sister station 101.9 The Rock. You can listen to the game online HERE

Houlton is now 1-2. They play at home against John Bapst on Tuesday, December 21st at 7 p.m.

Line Score

1234T
Ellsworth Boys1127181470
Houlton Boys81010735

Box Score

Ellsworth

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
3Chance Mercier112660002
4Miles Palmer12110004
5Logan McGowan10000001
10Hunter Curtis113541242
11Brett Bragdon16202002
12Gage Hardy117871001
14Brody Mercier17330112
15Eamon MacDonald10000003
20Peter Keblinsky11000122
21Cruz Coffin10000001
22Michael Palmer17321003
23Kaleb Connors15101222
30Michael Harris10000000
32Ethan LeClerc10000000
33Keegan Omlor10000000
TOTALS170292366925

Houlton

#NameGPTSFGM2PM3PMFTMFTAPF
2Collin Moody16211135
4Isaiah Gentle14220024
10Brandon Barton10000000
11Jay Tweedie10000000
12Cody Johnston15220140
14Gage Bartlett12110001
15Caleb Solomon10000000
20Jadon Gentle15110344
22Isaiah Ervin10000020
24Garrett Harvey18220440
30Thadon Gentle11000140
32Bronson Hanning10000000
34Zack Ervin10000000
43Zach Ervin14220002
TOTALS13512111102316
