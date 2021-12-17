Drummond, N.B. Man Arrested in Firearms-Trafficking Investigation

The New Brunswick RCMP has arrested a man and seized a firearm and thousands of dollars in cash as part of an ongoing firearms-trafficking investigation in the Drummond area.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Price Road at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to Corporal Hans Ouellette. A 23-year-old Drummond man was arrested at the residence. He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Edmundston Provincial Court on March 15, 2022.

During their investigation, police seized a firearm that was allegedly stored in an unsafe manner. Officers also confiscated more than 18-thousand dollars in Canadian currency.

"In this case, the firearm was legal but was sold without the individual holding the proper licence to do so," Ouellette said. "The individual proceeded to sell the firearm on social media without asking for proof of licence. This is illegal and dangerous as without checking for proof of licence, the firearm could end up in the wrong hands."

This investigation was the result of an operation by the Provincial Crime Reduction Unit, which includes police officers from the New Brunswick RCMP, Woodstock Police Force and Fredericton Police Force. Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP assisted with the search, Ouellette stated.



The RCMP reminds the public of the important role they play in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of firearms or drugs.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).