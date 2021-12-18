Kinks’ Dave Davies Confirms Memoir ‘Living on a Thin Line’

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies confirmed his autobiography, Living on a Thin Line, will be published via Headline on Jul. 7, 2022.

The publishers described the 352-page work as a “must-read” memoir, reporting: “Dave Davies is the co-founder and lead guitarist of epoch-defining band the Kinks, a group with 50 million record sales to their name. In his autobiography, Davies revisits the glory days of the band that spawned so much extraordinary music, and which had such a profound influence on bands from the Clash and Van Halen to Oasis and Blur. Full of tales of the tumultuous times and the ups-and-downs of his relationship with his brother Ray, along with encounters with the likes of John Lennon and Jimi Hendrix, this will be a glorious read for Kinks fans and anyone who wants to read about the heyday of rock 'n' roll.”

Davies, who named the book after one of the songs he wrote for 1984 album Word of Mouth, said: “I’ve had a laugh, and shed quite a few tears, thinking back over the last six decades since the Kinks had our first hit in 1964 with ‘You Really Got Me’. Here are the ups and downs of my life in the Kinks and what happened afterwards. Prepare to be amazed and, I hope, surprised.”

The Davies brothers – notorious for their fiery relationship – reported in 2019 that they’d been working together again, and although Dave said he'd hoped a Kinks album would be released that year, no new music has arrived. In January 2021 he told The Washington Post: “We’ve been talking about it. I mean there’s a lot of material and, you know, it could still happen.” He added: “Music… saved my life when I was a young man, because I was a rebellious kid. And [now I’m] a rebellious old man.”