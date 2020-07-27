Man Dies from Injuries after Car Hits Stands at Baseball Field

UPDATE:

Police say a 76-year-old man has died from his injuries after a car drove into the stands at a baseball field in Portland last evening before coming to a stop in a playground.

A youth baseball game was underway in Portland's Deering Oaks Park at the time with parents and others sitting around the outside of the field.

According to NewsCenter Maine, witnesses said a black car came speeding through and hit the bleachers behind home plate where two men were sitting.

The injured man, who was not identified was transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland where he later passed away.

Police have charged the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jonathan Burt of Lisbon, with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and operating under the influence of drugs.

ORIGINAL STORY:

