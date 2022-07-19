Do You Want To Stay Overnight in A Tree House Exactly like The Swiss Family Robinson?

I used to love watching TV and reading when I was a little girl. One of my most beloved movies was, The Swiss Family Robinson. This was, at first, a novel published in the early 1800s and for some reason we had a copy in my fathers dusty old bookshelf. I used to grab the book and take myself somewhere else, into a world, to a place where my creativity could run free.

This book and movie is about a family who became shipwrecked and was forced to create and build their own home in the treetops of the jungle.

How much fun would that be to pretend you are shipwrecked with your lover and have a romantic weekend role playing like two castaways? I'm down with that. Well you can do that right here in Maine!

I recently was on Air BnB and my heart stopped when I noticed a tree house that looked so similar to the one described in the book.

Air Bnb Air BnB loading...

This treehouse that you can rent and sleep in is located in Georgetown, Maine. According to the description on the site, the cost to stay is $300 per night.

It is a custom designed "tree dwelling" with a hot tub high up within the trees! As the site says,

This unique structure is perched atop a 21-acre wooded hill sloping to water views. Enjoy stunning views from the King size bed through a wall of windows.

This is a remarkable structure with incredible views.

The most unique part of this dwelling for me are the rope bridges that connect to this tree house in the sky!

They have used recycled and salvaged material to build this structure, which makes it very environmentally friendly.

If it couldn't get any better, just wait. It has a spiral staircase and king size bed!

You guys have to check this place out and see if you can reserve a spot before the end of the summer!

Check out the gallery of the entire blissful Swissful treehouse in the sky below!

Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse in Maine How much fun would that be to pretend you are shipwrecked with your lover and have a romantic weekend role-playing like two castaways? I'm down with that. Well, you can do that right here in Maine!