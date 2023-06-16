Former President George W. Bush Stops in at This Maine Seafood Restaurant

Vacation season has arrived for many people, and considering Maine is known as "Vacationland", you can expect to see a lot more folks around the state. In recent years, Maine has become a popular vacation destination for celebrities, who have enjoyed taking in some scenery as well as devouring some delicious seafood.

So, let's call this the first celebrity sighting of the 2023 tourism season. Former President George W. Bush was spotted visiting the popular Kennebunk, Maine, restaurant known as The Clam Shack. Shared on their Facebook page, The Clam Shack was overjoyed to have the former President visit their cozy digs.

The relationship between the former President and the restaurant had actually started the weekend prior. The Clam Shack had been called to make a delivery of their seafood specialities to the Bush family compound at Walker's Point. During the delivery, George W. Bush himself asked if he could come down and meet the staff that had so graciously prepared and delivered the food.

When a former United States President asks you if he can come visit, the answer is pretty much always, "yes". The Clam Shack welcomed George W. Bush with open arms as he was all smiles snapping photos with the owners and employees of the restaurant. The Clam Shack thanked the former President for all his support over the years.

The Bush family has famously spent many summers in Kennebunkport. George H.W. Bush purchased the Bush compound back in 1977, and the estate has stayed in the family since.

