Now with some colder temps ushered in by the New Year, and a little snow on the ground, why not check a great hidden gem for “Active Duty, 100% disabled, retired and civilian military personnel”?

Great Pond Outdoor Adventure Center located in Great Pond, Maine has cabins, campsites with hookups, yurts and even wilderness sites. It boasts 375 acres available for enjoying swimming, kayaking, canoeing, fishing and some peace and quiet.

According to thehttps://www.facebook.com/GreatPondOACir Facebook page Great Pond Adventure Center is “A year round Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MRW) facility located in rural Maine. We offer accommodations and rentals to military personnel.” They are open year round, which means your options right now include ice fishing, skating, cross country skiing and even snow shoeing. If you don’t have the proper equipment, don’t worry! Rentals for various activities are available.

My family spent three days in a lovely cabin by the pond. The cabin was warm and inviting. It had an open concept floor plan with a fully stocked kitchen. There was a cozy wood stove, a loft, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

This lovely retreat did exactly what it was intended to do. It provided a retreat from the hustle and bustle of life. A distraction from the current 'covid everything' world we function in.

If you are or know someone who is Active Duty, 100% disabled, retired and civilian military personnel, make sure to pass this info on to them, they will be glad you did!

