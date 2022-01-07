Elderly Driver Dies in Danforth, Maine Crash

Maine State Police are investigating a crash in Danforth Wednesday night that claimed the life of an 81-year-old man.

State Troopers and emergency crews responded to the single-vehicle crash on the Calais Road in Danforth around 7:30 p.m., according to Public Safety Department spokesperson Shannon Moss.

The car, driven by 81-year-old Anthony Swett of Columbia Falls was traveling north when it went off the road and struck a tree. Police said Mr. Swett was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only one in the vehicle.

The initial police investigation shows weather and inadequate tires for road conditions were contributing factors in the fatal crash, Moss said.

The crash remains under investigation.

