Slash Was ‘Resentful’ When Izzy Stradlin Quit Guns N’ Roses

Slash admitted in a new interview that he felt "resentful" when Izzy Stradlin quit Guns N' Roses.

The co-founding rhythm guitarist announced his departure from GNR on Nov. 7, 1991, amid the band's sprawling Use Your Illusion Tour. Stradlin had recently gotten sober and could no longer stomach his bandmates' debauchery, singer Axl Rose's dictatorial behavior or the glacial pace at which the group got things done.

"At that time, the fact that he quit wasn’t an issue,” Slash told Classic Rock. "There was no judgment about any of that. I don’t think anybody judged anybody else on how they behaved outside of being able to show up and do the gig. I was admittedly resentful of that whole trip with Izzy leaving, because whatever had gone on for him that forced that sudden change, I was like, man, I died 18 times prior to that! It didn’t faze me!"

Slash did, however, take issue with Stradlin's attitude toward his former bandmates upon his departure. "But when he quit, he was looking at us going: 'These guys are gonna fucking die!'" the top-hatted guitarist continued. "My whole attitude was like: 'I'll get on with it. Don't fucking worry. I’ll manage.' So there was a certain kind of resentment there — of not really understanding or appreciating where Izzy was coming from. In hindsight, I still sort of feel the same way, I guess, about that. Like, don't worry about me."

Stradlin was invited to participate in Guns N' Roses' Not in This Lifetime partial reunion tour, which included Slash, Rose and bassist Duff McKagan. It never came to fruition, though, as Stradlin claimed both parties were "simply not being able to reach a happy middle ground through the negotiation process."

Guns N' Roses released two new songs, "Absurd" and "Hard Skool," last year, and they have more tour dates lined up for 2022. Slash also confirmed to Classic Rock that the band would continue releasing new music. "There’s new Guns material coming out as we speak, and we’ll probably keep putting it out until the entire record’s worth of stuff is done and then put it out solid," he said. "It's cool. I'm enjoying working on the stuff and having a good time doing it."