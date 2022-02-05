Deprey’s 30 Points Leads Caribou To Win Over Orono; Full Recap

Clean up the snow and play hoops!

The high school basketball regular season is winding down quickly and teams are looking for every heal point they can get as they look to position themselves for the postseason. On Saturday the Orono girls team traveled up to Caribou to take on the Vikings.

Coming into Saturday's matchup the hometown Vikings were putting their 7-7 record on the line against the 4-10 Red Riots. A win against Orono would help keep Caribou in the top 8 in Class B north ahead of their Tuesday night game against County rival Presque Isle. A win could also keep the young Vikings team at home for any potential preliminary game.

1st Quarter

The offenses came out on fire in the opening quarter as the two teams combined to hit (7) three-point field goals. Claire Bell, Emma Labelle, and Aliya Sapiel each made a three-point shot for Orono in the first quarter. Chloe Labree also made a three-point shot and led Orono with 5 first quarter points. Caribou Freshmen Madelynn Deprey made a three-point shot and led the Vikings with 7 first quarter points. Abby Leahy scored 5 points, with Selena Savage and Ainsley Caron each making a three-point shot for Caribou. After the first quarter Orono held a 22-18 lead.

Caribou freshmen star Madelynn Deprey from a game on January 25, 2022 Caribou freshmen star Madelynn Deprey from a game on January 25, 2022 loading...

2nd Quarter

Orono's hot shooting from deep continued in the second quarter as they made (3) three-point field goals. Bell knocked down her second of the game, with Hannah Sinclair and Lauryn Brown each making a three-point field goal for Orono. Deprey made a three-point field goal and added 5 more points, with Leahy adding 4 points. Going into halftime Orono led Caribou by a score of 32-27.

3rd Quarter

Madelynn Deprey put on a show at home in the third quarter, scoring 10 points to lead the Vikings. Savage and Caron each made a three-point shot, and Leahy added 2 points to her total. Brown scored 5 points for Orono and Labree added 4 points. Caribou overtook Orono in the third quarter, and the Vikings led 45-41 going into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

In the fourth quarter, Deprey and Savage combined to go 11-12 from the free-throw line for Caribou. On the flip side, Orono was 0-6 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter. Claire Bell scored 5 points in the fourth for Orono, with Brown, Sapiel, Labree, and Emerson Walston each scoring 2 points apiece. The free-throw shooting ended up being the difference in the game, as the Caribou Vikings picked up the 64-54 win.

Madelynn Deprey scored 8 points in the quarter and would finish with a game-high of 30 points. Abby Leahy scored 6 points in the quarter and finished with 17 points. Selena Savage scored 11 points for the Vikings and Caron finished with 6 points. Labree led Orono with 13 points, while Brown finished with 12 points and Claire Bell scored 11 points. Sinclair scored 7 points, Sapiel scored 5, with Walston and Labelle each finishing with 3 points. Thank you to Troy Barnes for getting us the scoring from this game and many others throughout the year.