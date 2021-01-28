According to News Center Maine, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor is Maine's second mass vaccination side. Starting on Tuesday, February 2nd, Nothern Light Health will begin administering vaccinations to Maine residents aged 70 and over. Northern Light Health has a goal set to vaccinate 900 people on the first day and another 900 the following Thursday.

Just like smaller vaccination sites, people do need to pre-register to receive a vaccination appointment. Mainer residents over the age of 70 can register at any time, either online at covid.northernlighthealth.org/publicvaccine or by calling the Northern Light Health system's hotline at 207-204-8551. If you cannot schedule an appointment due to no more availability, wait until the following Monday as new appointment times are released.

