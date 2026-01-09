Here are boys and girls final scores and top performers from around the County for Thursday, January 8.

Boys Basketball

Katahdin 89, Ashland 13

Southern Aroostook 67, Van Buren 40

Caribou 60, Fort Kent 51

Caribou held strong for the entire game, got 22 points from Owen Corrigan, with Colby Ouellette adding 13. Fort Kent was led by Tobias Naranja with 23 points.

Easton 64, Washburn 51

Easton was led by Mason Pelletier scoring a game-high 23 points, with Raiden Cochran added 12, and Josiah Ellis chipping in 10.

Washburn was paced by Avery Nadeau's 18 points, with Garrett Plourde adding 14.

Madawaska 88, Wisdom 39

Central Aroostook 90, East Grand 23

Hodgdon 54, Fort Fairfield 53

A one-point finish in a tight matchup. Hodgdon was led by Cyran Ciarleglio's 22 points and Cam Hannington adding in 15.

Fort Fairfield was led by Cayden Ala with 19 points, with Ethan Walsh chipping in 13.

Girls Basketball

Caribou 69, Fort Kent 15

Wisdom 52, Madawaska 19

Wisdom was led by Ava Lerman's game-high 30 points and Peyton Roy chipping in 15 points. Madawaska got 8 from Sierra Smith and 7 from Khloe Clemens.

Hodgdon 38, Fort Fairfield 37

A one-point game. Ava Ezell led Hodgdon with 26 points, while Fort Fairfield was paced by Maddi Parks with 12 points and Kendal Ainsworth adding in 11.

Easton 47, Washburn 27

Easton was led by Abbie Hopkins with 15 points and Sophia Blackstone chipping in 11.

Washburn was led by Scarlet Harris with 11.

Southern Aroostook 57, Van Buren 21

Ally Shields finished with a game-high 29 for Southern Aroostook. Van Buren was led by Emily Lapierre's 9 points.

Central Aroostook 75, East Grand 23

Lilly Burtt led the lady Panthers with 20 points, with Selena Crouse adding in 14 led the way, with Maggie Mahan chipping in 12 points.

Katahdin 31, Ashland 24

Have a score correction or a stat to add? Result to send in or a photo gallery to share? Message us and we’ll update the roundup, and make sure your gallery is included.

