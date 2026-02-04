It was a full night across The County with rivalry hoops, tight finishes, and a strong showing on the trails at the Aroostook League Classical Championship in Caribou.

Wisdom girls close the regular season with a win over Washburn

Washburn boys answer with a win over Wisdom

Presque Isle girls beat Caribou 55-42 in the Route One Rivalry

Nordic top times posted in Caribou at the Classical Championship

Girls Basketball

Wisdom 68, Washburn 5

Wisdom finished the regular season strong with a decisive win. Ava Lerman led the way with 23 points, and Madi Cyr added 17 points.

Presque Isle 55, Caribou 42

Presque Isle picked up the Route 1 rivalry win over Caribou. You can read the full recap of this game [HERE]

Katahdin 51, Southern Aroostook 43

Fort Kent 39, Madawaska 37

Boys Basketball

Washburn 61, Wisdom 45

Washburn answered right back with a win over Wisdom. Silas Allen paced the Beavers with 17 points, Garrett Plourde chipped in 16 points, and Collum Cunningham finished with 10 points. Wisdom was led by Cayden Hargrove with 15 points, while Preston Lavoie and Sam Tardif added 10 points each.

Madawaska 57, Fort Kent 53

Stearns 82, Houlton 48

Aroostook League Classical Championship Results (Caribou)

Girls Top 5

Emma Graves, Caribou, 17:50.8 Marie Johnston, Presque Isle, 18:24.9 Taylor York, Presque Isle, 18:58.4 Addison Chasse, Fort Kent, 19:02.5 Isabella Albert, Caribou, 19:05.1

Boys Top 5

Alden Reardon, Fort Kent, 13:55.6 Silas Baser, Presque Isle, 15:39.8 Ben Chartier, Fort Fairfield, 15:55.0 Collin Harvey, Fort Kent, 16:10.7 Finley Marquis, Fort Kent, 16:31.0

On the Radio Tonight, Route 1 Rivalry

We will be back in Caribou tonight for the second half of the Route 1 rivalry. The Presque Isle boys travel to Caribou to take on the Vikings, with pregame starting just before 7:00 PM on 101.9 The Rock.

