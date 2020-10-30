6 Events You May Not Even Realize Happened In Lewiston, Maine

Lewiston has some of the richest history that exists amongst any towns and cities in Maine. Part of that history is some of pop culture moments that have spanned generations, from sporting events to concerts to presidential candidates visiting. Venues like Lewiston High School, the Lewiston Armory and the Central Maine Youth Center (now the Androscoggin Bank Colisee) were important gathering spots for these snapshots in time. Let's take a look at 6 incredible events you may not even realize took place in Lewiston.